VCB Finishes Second in Women’s 60m Dash on Return after Two-year Absence

Jamaica’s two-time Olympic 200m gold medallist Veronica Campbell-Brown (VCB) finished second in the women’s 60m dash in what was her first race in near two-and-a-half-years absence at the East Coast Invitational at the Virginia Beach Sports Centre on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

The 38-year-old VCB who ran 7.34 seconds finished well behind 17-year-old American rising star Tamari Davis, who won in a new personal best 7.18 seconds. Haitian-born American Barbara Pierre finished third in 7.35.

Campbell-brown, who was also running for the first time since the birth of her daughter, Avianna Brown on February 23, 2019, said she was content with the performance.

“2.5+ years since I last competed. I returned to competition today at the East Coast Invitational with two rounds of 60ms (7.43s and 7.34s). A decent start to my 2021 athletics campaign. There is a lot of work to be done, but I am up for the challenge,” she said.

“Wife, mother, entrepreneur, athlete, author, philanthropist…I am trusting God every step of the way. He gifted me with potential and I am here to push the limits.”