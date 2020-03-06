Vanessa Hudgens gets tattoo of ‘divine feminine’ naked angel

Vanessa Hudgens gets tattoo of ‘divine feminine’ naked angel
is heaven-sent.

The “Second Act” star, 31, showed off a new tattoo of a naked angel on her ribs on Thursday.

“Divine feminine angel 🔮❤️ not me…. my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to 😉,” she captioned a photo of the ink, which was done by popular celebrity tattoo artist Dragon.

This is the second tattoo Hudgens has had done by Dragon since her breakup with Austin Butler after nearly 9 years together in January. The first was a sunflower design on the side of her left breast, seeming to represent her sunny outlook as a single lady.

Hudgens has had a whirlwind two months since the split; in addition to getting some new ink, she’s been posting “thirsty” photos on social media and has been spotted dining with Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma and getting cozy with “West Side Story” actor Dharon E. Jones.

 

Source: Page Six

