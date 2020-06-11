Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos honoring Kobe, daughter Gianna

Vanessa Bryant showed off new tattoos Wednesday in honor of her late husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, both of whom were killed in a January helicopter crash.

The mother of four shared videos of herself getting inked on Instagram, courtesy of tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me.” Bryant captioned one video as Hurtado tattooed her neck and shoulder. “Thank you! #inked #messagetransfer #BooBoo #throwback #tattooinmyhallway #QueenMamba #MambaMentality.”

In the second video, Bryant, 38, showed off her tattoo tribute to Gianna.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me #throwbacktoFebruary #housecall,” Bryant posted, showing off the ink on her wrist. “So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday ❤️#mambacita.”

Earlier that day, Bryant posted a photo of a flower with four buds, representing her “4 girls.” She also captioned the image with four purple heart emojis.

Bryant had been married to Lakers legend Kobe since 2001. In addition to Gianna, they share daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who will celebrate her first birthday later this month.

Kobe and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash that occurred in Calabasas, Calif. Kobe was 41 years old.

Bryant is said to be seeking hundreds of millions of dollars as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the helicopter company and the estate of the pilot involved in the fatal crash.

Source: Page Six