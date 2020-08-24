Vanessa Bryant pens heartbreaking birthday message to Kobe Bryant

Beautiful, heartbreaking words from Vanessa Bryant on Kobe’s birthday.

Wrapping her and their daughters in so much love and prayer. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/NSGLCRUXZN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 23, 2020

On what would’ve been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Vanessa Bryant penned an emotional tribute to her late husband.

“To my baby ~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!,” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram with a picture of her and Kobe. “I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble. I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily. God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday.

“I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us. I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposedto miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me.”

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26.

On Vanessa’s 38th birthday in May, she opened a newly found letter Kobe wrote to her that was labeled “To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi.”

“There’s so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of. I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for-thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. IN every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and always.”

Natalia Bryant, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, also wished her dad happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Bithday Dad❤️ I miss your smile, laugh and big bear hugs,” Natalia wrote. “Happy Birthday to the best movie buddy I could have ever asked for. I will always remember our late night drives to the movie theater with the windows rolled down and listening to our favorite songs. I love you forever and always. Always, Slim.”

Nike paid tribute to Kobe Bryant Sunday with a video featuring a performance by Kendrick Lamar with the theme that Bryant taught people to “be better.” The video ends with the message “Mamba forever.”

