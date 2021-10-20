Vanessa Bryant files to trademark “KB24” for Sports & Entertainment

Vanessa Bryant has filed to trademark “KB24” to create a sports and entertainment empire to honor Kobe Bryant’s name.

Earlier this month, Vanessa submitted documents in the trademark for websites, broadcasting platforms, digital collectible items, training camps, podcasts, music, TV shows, movies and documentaries.

She also wants to include food and drink containers, T-shirts and sports cards.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash back in January 2020 while they were en route to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game.

Since their deaths, Vanessa has been in control of the former Lakers star’s business endeavors.