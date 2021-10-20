Vanessa Bryant files to trademark “KB24” for Sports & Entertainment

US basketball player Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Jean-Baptiste LACROIX / AFP) (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Vanessa Bryant has filed to trademark “KB24” to create a sports and entertainment empire to honor Kobe Bryant’s name.

Earlier this month, Vanessa submitted documents in the trademark for websites, broadcasting platforms, digital collectible items, training camps, podcasts, music, TV shows, movies and documentaries.

She also wants to include food and drink containers, T-shirts and sports cards.

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash back in January 2020 while they were en route to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball game.

Since their deaths, Vanessa has been in control of the former Lakers star’s business endeavors.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com