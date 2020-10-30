Van Niekerk looking forward to race in Jamaica again

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The current world and Olympic record holder, and Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk says he is looking forward to competing in Jamaica again.

The 28-year-old last competed at the staging of the Racers Grand Prix (GP) in 2017. Van Niekerk had a lengthy injury lay-off and the meet being cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South African had a fondness for completing in Jamaica after setting his personal best time of 19.84 seconds in the men’s 200m during the GP.

Van Niekerk says if the pandemic should end soon, he would certainly take part again at the GP.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....