Van Niekerk looking forward to race in Jamaica again

The current world and Olympic record holder, and Olympic and world 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk says he is looking forward to competing in Jamaica again.

The 28-year-old last competed at the staging of the Racers Grand Prix (GP) in 2017. Van Niekerk had a lengthy injury lay-off and the meet being cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South African had a fondness for completing in Jamaica after setting his personal best time of 19.84 seconds in the men’s 200m during the GP.

Van Niekerk says if the pandemic should end soon, he would certainly take part again at the GP.