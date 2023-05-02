Valiant Creates A “Vibe Szn” with New Heat for the Summer

Valiant delivers an irresistible melodic groove that listeners can’t help but catch an instant vibe to his silky smooth voice. Female fans, in particular, will be drawn to “Vibe Szn” because of how he seductively speaks directly to them throughout the song withsensual lyrics. TvchPoint’s selective use of instruments throughout the track creates the catchy beat that is sure to get everyone dancing and singing along. The remarkable production skills make the track a true masterpiece that showcases Valiant‘s dynamic talent and creativity. “Vibe Szn” is a sure Dancehall anthem for all the ladies out there.
Valiant is not just an artist who creates great music, but he’s also someone who has a strong sense of purpose. He is committed to using his music as a platform to create positive change in his community and his country at large. In addition to his music, Valiant is also passionate about giving back to his community in Jamaica. He has been known to show up on bustling Kingston street corners, park his car and proceed to hand out money to children on their way home from school.
Valiant‘s increasing fan base and critical acclaim are proof that he’s on the path to becoming a household name. He has been praised by music critics and industry insiders alike for his ability to infuse his music with both passion and purpose, easily earning him the respect of his peers in the industry.
Officially released on March 27, “Vibe Szn” seems to be Valiant‘s introduction to multi-genre and non-Dancehall international disc jockeys stateside. “Vibe Szn” is now available on all digital platforms, where fans can stream and/or purchase and add it to their favorite playlists today. The track is an extension of consistent chart-toppers from Valiant, as he continues to push boundaries and create music that resonates with his fans, old and new, worldwide.
