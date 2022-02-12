Vaccination sites open this weekend

Vaccination sites open this weekend

Jamaicans are this weekend invited to attend a vaccination site as the Ministry moves to safeguard persons against severe illness, hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19. Sites will continue offering the four vaccines presently available in country– AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to advise members of the public to get vaccinated. Persons are reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received the full dosage of the above-mentioned vaccines.

Details of this weekend’s sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry’s social media pages. The schedule is also available below.

The Ministry is also urging the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, notably, mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands. These protocols still apply, whether persons have received the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster.

 

Vaccination Sites: February 12 – 13, 2022

                       Saturday, February 12, 2022
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW 

9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10am-5pm

 St. Joseph’s Hospital
Harbour View Health Centre
Duhaney Park Health Centre
Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo
ST. CATHERINE 

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Linstead Anglican Church
St. Jago Park Health Centre
Old Harbour Civic Centre
Greater Portmore Health Centre
CLARENDON 

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Edwin Allen High School
     ST. ELIZABETH 

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Black River Health Centre 

 
MANCHESTER 

10:00 am -4:00 pm

 Cecil Charlton Park
WESTMORELAND 

 

10 a.m. –3 p.m.

 

 Savanna-la-Mar Central Medical Centre
Royale Medical Centre
HANOVER 

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  

Lucea Health Centre
ST. JAMES 

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Montego Bay Comprehensive (Type 5) Health Centre
Sunday, February 13, 2022
KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW 

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

 

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Sunrise Health Centre
 

Winchester Surgical and Medical
ST. CATHERINE 

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Sydenham Health Centre
MANCHESTER 

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

 Howell’s Content Basic School
HANOVER 

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 Lucea Health Centre
PORTLAND 

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Neville Antonio Park
WESTMORELAND 

 

10 a.m. –3 p.m.

 Savanna-la-Mar Central Medical Centre
Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre
Royale Medical Centre
Darliston Health Centre
ST. JAMES 

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

 Montego Bay Comprehensive (Type 5) Health Centre
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

