Vaccination sites open this weekend

Jamaicans are this weekend invited to attend a vaccination site as the Ministry moves to safeguard persons against severe illness, hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19. Sites will continue offering the four vaccines presently available in country– AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to advise members of the public to get vaccinated. Persons are reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received the full dosage of the above-mentioned vaccines.

Details of this weekend’s sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry’s social media pages. The schedule is also available below.

The Ministry is also urging the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, notably, mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands. These protocols still apply, whether persons have received the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster.

Vaccination Sites: February 12 – 13, 2022