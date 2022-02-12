Vaccination sites open this weekend
Jamaicans are this weekend invited to attend a vaccination site as the Ministry moves to safeguard persons against severe illness, hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19. Sites will continue offering the four vaccines presently available in country– AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to advise members of the public to get vaccinated. Persons are reminded that they are not fully vaccinated until they have received the full dosage of the above-mentioned vaccines.
Details of this weekend’s sites may be viewed at vaccination.moh.gov.jm or the Ministry’s social media pages. The schedule is also available below.
The Ministry is also urging the public to remain vigilant in their adherence to infection prevention and control measures, notably, mask wearing; maintaining a physical distance from others; and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands. These protocols still apply, whether persons have received the first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster.
Vaccination Sites: February 12 – 13, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
9:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.
10am-5pm
|St. Joseph’s Hospital
|Harbour View Health Centre
|Duhaney Park Health Centre
|Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo
|ST. CATHERINE
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Linstead Anglican Church
|St. Jago Park Health Centre
|Old Harbour Civic Centre
|Greater Portmore Health Centre
|CLARENDON
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Edwin Allen High School
| ST. ELIZABETH
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Black River Health Centre
|MANCHESTER
10:00 am -4:00 pm
|Cecil Charlton Park
|WESTMORELAND
10 a.m. –3 p.m.
|Savanna-la-Mar Central Medical Centre
|Royale Medical Centre
|HANOVER
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Lucea Health Centre
|ST. JAMES
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Montego Bay Comprehensive (Type 5) Health Centre
|Sunday, February 13, 2022
|KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Sunrise Health Centre
|
Winchester Surgical and Medical
|ST. CATHERINE
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Sydenham Health Centre
|MANCHESTER
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
|Howell’s Content Basic School
|HANOVER
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Lucea Health Centre
|PORTLAND
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Neville Antonio Park
|WESTMORELAND
10 a.m. –3 p.m.
|Savanna-la-Mar Central Medical Centre
|Savanna-la-Mar Health Centre
|Royale Medical Centre
|Darliston Health Centre
|ST. JAMES
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Montego Bay Comprehensive (Type 5) Health Centre