UWI Student Who Tortured Ex-girlfriend Remanded

The bail hearing for Matthew Hyde, a student at the University of the West Indies who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room, has been postponed until March 27.
On Wednesday, Hyde, who is 20 years old, appeared before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court to answer to charges of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment, and malicious communication.
His bail application was postponed due to the fact that his lawyer, Peter Champagnie, KC, was unable to attend court because of another Home Circuit Court proceeding.
The court was informed of this by Hyde’s other attorney, Samoi Campbell.
According to reports, between Monday, February 6, and Thursday, February 9, Hyde allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will in his room on a block of the George Alleyne Hall on the UWI, Mona campus , where he repeatedly beat her and burned her all over her body with a clothes iron.
She was eventually rescued, and a police report was filed.