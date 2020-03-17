UWI Principal Announces Plans To Build New Western Campus

Jamaica News: Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Professor Dale Webber, has announced plans to build a new western Campus of the University of the West Indies, and to offer additional programmes.

In a presentation at the monthly St. James Municipal Corporation meeting on March 12, Professor Webber outlined the vision of the university to create a “niche-specific type of campus, which will serve the demands of western Jamaica.

“The University of the West Indies came to western Jamaica about 10 to eleven years ago, and it was in a response to try and grow the institution. But I will confess that this growth was based on trying to replicate the Mona campus, which we now realise was not the right thing. We have now decided to make a different projection,” Professor Webber said.

Currently, the western campus offers programmes in the areas of Social Sciences, Science and Technology, Humanities and Education, as well as Law, but faces limitations due to its small infrastructure.

“We want to connect with Vision 2030, which, of course, is trying to get the human infrastructure and the human capital development where it should be. The university is that engine which should provide sustainable and organised growth for Jamaica,” Professor Webber indicated.

He argued that this mandate will be accomplished through the ‘Triple A Plan’, which will include modes of Access, Alignment, and Agility.

“The goal is to increase the number of persons having access to tertiary education as well as access to research done by the University. This will be accomplished… to coincide with its clients’ needs, through an agile approach,” Professor Webber explained.

To meet the demands of western Jamaica, the new facility will offer an expansion of programmes in the areas of management, business process outsourcing (BPO) and hospitality.

The University’s Barnett Street property, on which the new campus will be built, will be in close proximity to the new Montego Bay perimeter road (bypass), and is expected to provide easy access to students from Western Jamaica.

