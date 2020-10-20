UWI Guild hails PM’s donation

Jamaica News: The UWI Mona Guild Council has lauded Prime Minister Andrew Holness for what it says is his generous contribution to student welfare at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.

The Prime Minister, through the Jamaica Labour Party’s Education Fund and the Positive Jamaica Foundation, donated a total $2.5 million towards students facing financial challenges.

According to Guild President, Sujae Boswell, the donation comes at a critical juncture for students pursuing tertiary studies.

“In this unprecedented time, students and their guardians are facing extreme circumstances and so we are appreciative of every effort to cushion the impacts that come with the pandemic. This is a critical investment in higher education at a time when our nation has entered a new phase of teaching and learning in the COVID-19 era,” Boswell stated,

He said the Guild Council has launched an enrollment and registration taskforce to identify funding opportunities to assist students who have been significantly disadvantaged by the pandemic.