A utility pole was brought by a truck driving along on North Street in Montego Bay causing traffic delays on Friday afternoon.

Motorists traveling along Orange Street in Montego Bay, St James had to be detoured after a utility post, with live wires still attached, fell on top of a motorcar parked near the intersection of North and Orange Streets.

It is reported that approximately before 4: 30 p.m., a truck driver driven through the red light before entangled with a low-hanging electrical wire. Then it brought down a utility pole on to a car parked on the side of the street.

The truck driver did not stop.

No one was hurt following the accident.