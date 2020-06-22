Use Your Camera to Win Money in JN Competition

The JN Foundation is inviting members of the public to submit entries to its JN Resolution Project COVID-19 Jamaica Photography Competition.

The competition provides an opportunity for Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora to tell their own Coronavirus-related stories through the lens of their camera.

Onyka Barrett Scott, general manager of the JN Foundation, announced that the competition will not only serve as a conduit for the expression of one’s artistic talents; but is another way to contribute to the preservation of collective memory of this moment in our history, for the benefit of future Jamaicans, at home and in the Diaspora.

Persons are invited to submit photos under the following themes: masked; health and fashion; changing traditions; “tan a yuh yaad”; essential workers; as well as, the hustle; and acts of kindness.

To enter the competition, persons must be 18 years or older; complete registration form and sign the Waiver of Liability, which can be found on the JN Foundation’s website at: www.jnfoundation.com

Submissions should be made by July 31, 2020. The winning photos will be awarded J$100,000 for first place; J$70,000 for second place and J$50,000 for third place.