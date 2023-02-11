Usain Bolt Receives Billboard Plaque

Retired sprint legend Usain Bolt has received an official Billboard plaque for his 2021 album Country Yutes. The project had debuted as number six on the Billboard Reggae Album charts.
On Saturday, he posted a photo of himself with the plaque, with the caption: “Thanks to all my Fans who have supported me in everything I do. Just know I don’t take these moments for granted. #CountryYutes.”
Country Yutes was released on the A-Team Lifestyle Records/United Masters label. It features collaborations such as Say Less (with Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner and Kamal), Need Your Love (with Jae XO), and the chart-topping It’s a Party (featuring NJ).
Prior to the release of Country Yutes, Bolt released three rhythm projects — Olympe Rose, Immortaland Clockwork.