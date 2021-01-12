Usain Bolt partners with Ganapati to launch new slot game

International iGaming company, Ganapati , has announced a partnership with the world’s fastest man, Usain Bolt.

The global game developer and champion sprinter have joined forces to create the very first official Usain Bolt online slot game, which will be launched this summer.

The company is working closely with Bolt in order to create a slot game which accurately reflects his love of sport-themed games, whilst incorporating entertainment-focused elements which Ganapati games are known for.

In preparation for the game’s launch, Bolt himself will be joining Ganapati at the iGaming industry’s biggest event of the year, ICE London, held at ExCel London in February.

The game’s launch later this year will coincide with the opening of world’s largest sporting event, held in Tokyo.