Yesterday the man with no limits, Usain Bolt, released his first song of the year called “Energy to Burn”.

The remix features the renaissance man alongside Ultimate Rejects. The critics all agree that the song is a high-energy, workout vibe and a possible Billboard hit in the making.

Usain announced on twitter that the song is now available on youtube.com Usain is credited with writing the soca banger alongside MX Prime, and NJ Walker just in time for Carnival 2020.Based on the comments from listeners on Youtube, the track is getting lots of love from Trinidad to Jamaica, and we are here for it.

Check out the track here;