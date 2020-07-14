Usain Bolt & Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Turn Up At Birthday Getaway With Friends

Jamaican sprint legend and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt pulled out all the stops for his girlfriend Kasi Bennett to celebrate her big 3-0.

The new mom and dad duo swept away to a birthday getaway with a small troop of close friends for what looked like an unforgettable and fun-packed couple of days.

Thanks to Jay Enigma (@_jayenigma) for the short video clip posted on Instagram yesterday, we all got a sneak peek at their exclusive escape.

The agenda was jam-packed with lots to do, from a sip and paint party, domino playing, dancing, fine dining, lots of laughs, popping Olympe Rosé bottles, and just nonstop partying. It’s evident the gang turned things up at what was tagged as Lounge 32 in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Included among the couple’s guests were a few of Usain’s A-Team and crew; Ricardo’ Bibi’ Gardner, Brisco Bal, Cleavaun Guscott, Divi Dennis, and of course several of Kasi’s friends including model/actress Gabrielle Davis.

In another clip, the new parents provide some PDA while TeeJay‘s Uptop Boss plays in the background.

Bolt is shirtless as Kasi leans on his chest. Before a kiss, they share ‘I love yous’.

It seems Bolt may have overwhelmed his baby mama. With everything that was planned and packed into the celebrations, Kasi simply couldn’t keep up with her party monger friends. The new mom passed out snoozing as everyone took a late-night swim complete with more drinks in the pool.

Her sprinter boyfriend not wanting to fully leave her out of the continued festivities, thoughtfully made a little video at the end of the night where her friends all wished her more birthday ciaos while teasing her failure to keep up.

The mighty Usain eventually scooped up his bae and whisked off to bed.

Bolt, 33, and Kasi have been dating for almost 7 years now.

The two welcomed the birth of their baby girl Olympia Lightning Bolt on May 17th, morphing the couple into first-time parents. Post-baby duties haven’t slowed them, their weekend getaway with friends looked like a blast.

Source: Dancehallmag