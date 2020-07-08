Usain Bolt, Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Reveal First Photos Of Baby, Olympia Lightning Bolt

Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, world record holder, and the fastest man alive, has for the first time revealed the name and images of his baby girl, Olympia Lightning Bolt, and she’s eye-dazzling!

Kasi Bennett, the longtime girlfriend of the sprint legend, who is celebrating her birthday today, in synchronization with Bolt posted baby bolt in a heartwarming post, capturing a wave of local and international attention.

The sprint superstar through his social media accounts has been keeping the public informed and up to date with the pregnancy of his girlfriend but took a hiatus after the baby was born on May 17, 2020, to relish the bonding time with his new family.

In an Instagram post today, the Jamaican said, “I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with you. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.”

“Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday,” he captioned succinctly in an Instagram post to his over 9.6 million followers.

Usain Bolt, became a father for the first time and has already shown the world that he is capable of being the best dad there is.

The name Olympia certainly comes with some expectations, but in February, Bolt said he would not encourage his daughter to take on sprinting. “That’s going to be hard for my kid,” he said while in Miami. “If they want to do it, I’m fine with it. But initially, I’m going to say don’t do it, ’cause I know the pressure that will come along with it.”

Olympia is of Greek origin and means “of/from Mount Olympus”. Mount Olympus is the mythical home of the Greek Gods and is located in northeastern Greece.

Tennis champ Serena Williams also named her baby Olympia. The child with her husband Alex Ohanian was given the full name Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Here is one photo Kasi shared.

The 33-year-old sprint champ has said he hopes to have at least three children.

Usain Bolt holds the world record in the 100m (at 9.58 seconds) and the 200m (at 19.19) and retired after the 2017 World Championships.

Source: Dancehallmag