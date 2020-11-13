Usain Bolt Foundation gives to 21 basic schools

Twenty-one early-childhood institutions (ECIs) in Trelawny, St. Ann, St. James, St. Elizabeth and Clarendon have benefited from a donation of supplies valued at $2.2 million from the Usain Bolt Foundation.

Each institution has received one laserjet printer with four print cartridges and five reams of paper, one handwashing station, one thermometer, one storage bin for learning resources, one step-on/non-touch garbage bin.

The resources will better enable the teachers of the schools to meet the learning needs of children while they are at home due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Some 1,250 children are set to benefit,” said Chairman of the Usain Bolt Foundation, Winsome Wilkins, at the handover ceremony held at the Early Childhood Commission’s (ECC) downtown Kingston offices on Thursday, November 12.

She said the schools receiving the supplies were those most urgently in need.

Chairman of the ECC’s Board of Commissioners, Trisha Williams-Singh, in her remarks, said that the ECIs have been impacted by the pandemic, and more so the children.

Principal of Parry Town Basic School in St. Ann, Vanessa McKoy, in her response on behalf of the beneficiaries, said that “our institutions are grateful for this assistance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic”.