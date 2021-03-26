USA Thumped Reggae Boyz 4-1 Friendly Win

Jamal Lowe scored the Reggae Boyz lone goal in their 4-1 defeat against the USA in the first international game of the year for the senior men’s national football team at the Stadion Wiener Nestadt in Austria on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

A contract dispute meant the Reggae Boyz were robbed of regular stars such as Leon Bailey, instead of relying on a host of debutants, but Swansea City’s Jamal Lowe – one of the new men – chipped in 20 minutes from time.

Barcelona wing-back Sergiño Dest opened the scoring for the USA in the 34th minute with a brilliantly taken effort from outside the box and second-half substitute Brenden Aaronson extended their lead in the 52nd minute.

Jamaica never truly threatened a late fightback, though, and Sebastian Lletget smartly swept in two more USA goals in the closing stages as they finished with four from 27 attempts.