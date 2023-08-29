USA Software Engineer Caught with Illegal Ammunition at Sangster’s Airport in Montego Bay, St James

A Software Engineer who hails from the United States of America, was arrested and charged by the St James police, on Monday, after he was caught attempting to smuggle twenty 9mm cartridges through customs, at the Sangster’s International Airport.
The accused man, 25-year-old Kamal Watt, of Wilbert Street in the USA, has been charged with Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.
Reports are that about 8;15am, Watt who had just disembarked from a flight out of the USA, was clearing customs, when officers scanned a knapsack which he was carrying.
The bag was found to contain a box of 9mm rounds.
He was immediately placed into custody, and slapped with charges.