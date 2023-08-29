USA Software Engineer Caught with Illegal Ammunition at Sangster’s Airport in Montego Bay, St James

Leave a Comment / By / August 29, 2023

A Software Engineer who hails from the United States of America, was arrested and charged by the St James police, on Monday, after he was caught attempting to smuggle twenty 9mm cartridges through customs, at the Sangster’s International Airport.

The accused man, 25-year-old Kamal Watt, of Wilbert Street in the USA, has been charged with Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition.

Reports are that about 8;15am, Watt who had just disembarked from a flight out of the USA, was clearing customs, when officers scanned a knapsack which he was carrying.

The bag was found to contain a box of 9mm rounds.

He was immediately placed into custody, and slapped with charges.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: