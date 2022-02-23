US Women’s National Team Reach an Agreement with US Soccer Over Equal Pay

The United States forward Alex Morgan says a “monumental step forward” has been taken after the women’s national team (USWNT) reached an agreement with governing body US Soccer on equal pay.

The players will receive $24m and US Soccer has pledged equal pay for the men’s and women’s teams across all competitions, including the World Cup.

All 28 squad members filed a discrimination lawsuit in March 2019.

The United States won the Women’s World Cup for the fourth time in 2019 and has claimed Olympic gold five times.

Five senior members of the USA’s World Cup-winning team, including Morgan and Rapinoe, initially filed a complaint against the national federation for wage discrimination in 2016.

The bid for equal pay – in which they sought $66m in damages – was dismissed by a court in May 2020, leading to an appeal.

The US Soccer Federation offered identical contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams in an attempt to resolve its gender pay dispute in September.