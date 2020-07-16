US sprinter Deajah Stevens banned 18 months for missed tests

Olympic finalist sprinter Deajah Stevens was banned for 18 months on Thursday, July 15, 2020, for missing doping tests and will miss the Tokyo Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which prosecutes cases in track and field, said Stevens was unavailable for three doping controls in 2019 in Oregon and West Hollywood. Three whereabouts violations within one year can lead to a ban.

The third and decisive missed test came when she could not be contacted after changing her telephone number to avoid harassment by an unknown individual, the disciplinary tribunal was told.

The 25-year-old American runner’s ban was backdated to start on February 17, 2020. It will expire days after the scheduled closing ceremony of the postponed Tokyo Olympics in August 2021.

Stevens cited issues with her telephone as the reason sample collections officials were unable to contact her for two of the missed visits, according to the published ruling from her disciplinary hearing.

Stevens is a 200-metre specialist who placed seventh in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and fifth at the 2017 world championships in London.

In the 2019 season of her missed doping controls, she did not make the US team for the world championships in Doha, Qatar.