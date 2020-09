Rapper Dave East is currently in Jamaica, putting the island back in the international spotlight.

The rapper has been sharing his experiences on social media.

East is being given the ‘yardie’ treatment by dancehall star Popcaan, with whom he collaborated on a single.

The two are featured on the single Unruly, which is featured on East’s latest mix tape Karma 3.

Among his many stops is the inner city community of Tivoli Gardens which he referenced on the single.