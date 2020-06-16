US Open 2020 to be Held Behind Closed Doors

The US Open will be held without fans from August 31 to September 13, 2020, after plans were approved by the governor of New York Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, but without spectators as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Slam will be held at Flushing Meadows, despite some players voicing concerns about travelling to New York.

There have been no professional tennis events since March 2020 because of the COVID-19.

We can showcase tennis as the ideal social distancing sport,” US Tennis Association chief Mike Dowse said.

Cuomo wrote that “extraordinary precautions” would be in place to protect players, including coronavirus testing and extra locker room space.

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus cases and the highest death toll in the world and New York is the hardest-hit state, with more than 30,000 deaths.

Further details about the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Queens, the New York borough where the US Open is held at Flushing Meadows, has the second-highest death toll of any county in the US.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, where the Slam is held, was turned into a temporary hospital to help with the crisis.

