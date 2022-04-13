US Olympic Great Felix to Retire at end of Season

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old American has won 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, as well as 13 world titles.

She competed at her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

Felix has won four Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, two in the 4x100m relay, and one in the 200m.

In November 2018, Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn by emergency Caesarean at 32 weeks after discovering she had pre-eclampsia, which could have been life-threatening for them both.

Less than a year later, she became the most successful athlete in World Championships history when she took two relay golds in Doha.

That same year, she took on sponsor Nike over maternity pay. In May 2019, she wrote in the New York Times that Nike wanted to pay her 70% less after she became a mother, and three months later, the brand changed their stance.

Felix has also worked to highlight the issue of maternal mortality among black women.