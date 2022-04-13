US Olympic Great Felix to Retire at end of Season

Allyson Felix, the most decorated female track and field Olympian of all time, will retire at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old American has won 11 Olympic medals, including seven golds, as well as 13 world titles.

She competed at her fifth and final Olympics in Tokyo last summer.

Felix has won four Olympic golds in the 4x400m relay, two in the 4x100m relay, and one in the 200m.

In November 2018, Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn by emergency Caesarean at 32 weeks after discovering she had pre-eclampsia, which could have been life-threatening for them both.

Less than a year later, she became the most successful athlete in World Championships history when she took two relay golds in Doha.

That same year, she took on sponsor Nike over maternity pay. In May 2019, she wrote in the New York Times that Nike wanted to pay her 70% less after she became a mother, and three months later, the brand changed their stance.

Felix has also worked to highlight the issue of maternal mortality among black women.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com