US Home Price Growth Shows Signs of Slowing Down

Standard & Poor’s said on Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index posted a 19.8% annual gain in August, the same from July — remaining at an all-time high. The 20-City Composite posted a 19.7% annual gain, down from 20% a month earlier. The 20-City results were slightly down below analysts’ expectations of a 20% annual gain, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

The results are in line with expectations. Last week the National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that the median existing-home price in September hit $352,800, up 13.3% from a year ago, slightly down from the previous month, and the third straight month of declines.

Once again, Phoenix led the 20-City Composite, posting a 33.3% annual gain — followed by San Diego and Tampa, posting year-over-year gains of 26.2% and 25.9%, respectively. It is the 27th straight month that Phoenix recorded the fastest home price growth rate.

Additionally, relief on the number of homes available for sale is expected to help put the brakes on home price growth.