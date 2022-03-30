US Employers Added 455,000 Private-sector Jobs in March, Slightly Above the Forecast

America’s private sector added 455,000 jobs in March, the ADP Employment Report showed Wednesday.

That was slightly better than economists had expected but fell short of the February report, which was revised higher. It was also the weakest monthly gain in private-sector jobs since August. This relative slowdown is to be expected as the labor market moves towards full employment.

That said, there’s still a lot of work to be done in America’s job market.

Job openings are still near record highs and many workers are quitting their jobs for better opportunities. Still, the hiring rate pales in comparison to the millions of available jobs.

March job gains were consistent across all sizes of businesses, though large companies led gains.

Job additions were also persistent across most sectors. Information technology was the only sector flat on the month, neither adding nor losing any positions. Leisure and hospitality led the job gains once again, adding 161,000 positions.

The private sector jobs tally comes ahead of the government’s official assessment of the employment situation that is due Friday. The two reports are not correlated.

