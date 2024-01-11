US Citizen Shot and Killed at Bar in St Elizabeth

St, Elizabeth, Jamaica: US Citizen Shot – A US citizen was shot dead, and another man injured, after gunmen opened fire on patrons at a bar in Cheapside near Junction in St Elizabeth, on Wednesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Veron Shearer, 46, of Mays Landing, New Jersey.
According to police report, Shearer was inside the bar around 9:40 p.m. when gunmen drove up in a car, alighted, and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the upper body.
Further reports are that another man in a car near the bar was hit by a stray bullet as the attackers fled the area.
Both victims were transported to hospital, where Shearer was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted.