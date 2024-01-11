1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Colorado mall shooting, police say

US Citizen Shot and Killed at Bar in St Elizabeth

Leave a Comment / By / January 11, 2024

St, Elizabeth, Jamaica: US Citizen Shot – A US citizen was shot dead, and another man injured, after gunmen opened fire on patrons at a bar in Cheapside near Junction in St Elizabeth, on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Veron Shearer, 46, of Mays Landing, New Jersey.

According to police report, Shearer was inside the bar around 9:40 p.m. when gunmen drove up in a car, alighted, and opened fire, hitting him multiple times in the upper body.

Further reports are that another man in a car near the bar was hit by a stray bullet as the attackers fled the area.

Both victims were transported to hospital, where Shearer was pronounced dead and the other man was admitted.

Leak Sex Tape/Jada Kingdom Publicly Reveal She is a Lesbian

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!