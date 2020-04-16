US Blocked PPE Export to Jamaica

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says a number of packages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) ordered by the government were blocked from leaving the United States

Dr. Tufton is referring to a policy by the United States banning exports of some PPE critically needed to fight the coronavirus outbreak in that country.

The move followed similar actions by China and the European Union during the height of their outbreaks.

However, Dr. Tufton says the Health Ministry has been able to recalibrate despite the challenge.