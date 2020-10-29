US Ambassador said he didn’t make those tweets

US Ambassador Donald Tapia says the comments made on his Twitter account that many Jamaicans have taken as inappropriate and even insulting were not made by him. He said, however, he takes “full responsibility” for the tweets.

Speaking on a local radio programme this morning, Mr Tapia said the person who was tweeting on his account will be leaving his employment shortly. He said the person was not being fired but was being “rotated out.”

The person engaging Jamaicans on the Ambassador’s Twitter account is not employed to the Embassy but an assistant to Mr Tapia.

“It was inappropriate,” the Ambassador said, and apologized.

Jamaica’s Foreign Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, said she had spoken to the Ambassador about the tweets which have been taken down and that were “inappropriate”.