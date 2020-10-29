US Ambassador said he didn’t make those tweets

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

US Ambassador Donald Tapia says the comments made on his Twitter account that many Jamaicans have taken as inappropriate and even insulting were not made by him. He said, however, he takes “full responsibility” for the tweets.

Speaking on a local radio programme this morning, Mr Tapia said the person who was tweeting on his account will be leaving his employment shortly. He said the person was not being fired but was being “rotated out.”

The person engaging Jamaicans on the Ambassador’s Twitter account is not employed to the Embassy but an assistant to Mr Tapia.

“It was inappropriate,” the Ambassador said, and apologized.

Jamaica’s Foreign Minister, Kamina Johnson Smith, said she had spoken to the Ambassador about the tweets which have been taken down and that were “inappropriate”.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....