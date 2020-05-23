Updated: follow-up with the gruesome slaying of a taxi operator in Westmoreland

follow-up with the gruesome slaying of a taxi operator in Westmoreland
In a follow-up with the gruesome slaying of a taxi operator in Westmoreland, a suspect will now be undergoing a psychological evaluation before potentially facing charges for the murder.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Aldon Fearing of a Seaford Town, Westmoreland address.

The suspect is believed to be of unsound mind.

Reports are that at about 7:30 pm Fearing was heard screaming from his residence and police were summoned. On their arrival the body of the taxi driver was found in nearby bushes with chop wounds and his legs amputated.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

