Update: Two Gunmen Shot and Killed , Two Illegal Firearms Seized, During Shootout in Retirement

The St James police have confirmed that two gunmen were shot and killed and two illegal firearms seized, during a heated gun battle between members of the security forces and armed men in Retirement, St James, on Wednesday.

The police say they have not yet gotten the identities of the slain gunmen.

Reports reaching Mckoy’s News are that shortly after 11:00 a.m., a joint military team was on patrol in Retirement when they came under heavy gunfire by armed men.

The lawmen took evasive action and return the fire, and a heated gun battle ensued.

During the shooting two of the gunmen were fatally shot, and another shot and injured. The police also seized two illegal weapons.

In the meanwhile, Mckoy’s News understand the wounded gunman was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

MORE on this story to follow…