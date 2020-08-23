Update: St. Andrew Woman Reunited With Family Pauline Bingham

The Jamaica Constabulary Force would like to express gratitude to everyone
who played their part in reuniting 45-year-old Pauline Bingham with her family.
She is said to be in good physical condition.
