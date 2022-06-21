Update: Person of Interest Named following Murder of Clarendon Mother and Her Four Children in Clarendon

The police in Clarendon have confirmed the deaths of a mother and her four children in Coco Piece, Chapelton. Their bodies were discovered early this morning.

The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Kemisha Wright, 15-year-old Kimana Smith, 10-year-old Shemari Smith, 5-year-old Kafana Smith, and 23 months old Kishaun Henry.

23-year-old Rushane Barnett, also known as ‘Jett’ or ‘Nick,’ is a Person of Interest in this investigation. Barnett frequents Coco Piece in Clarendon, Wilson Run in Trelawny, and Papine in St. Andrew, according to reports.

Anyone with information regarding Rushane Barnett’s whereabouts can call the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-832-2077, police 119, or the nearest police station.

Rushane Barnett is being asked to surrender to the police immediately.