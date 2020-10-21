Update On Headless Bodies Found In Whitehall Area, St Andrew

Jamaica News: Investigators from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) have identified the headless bodies of two men who were recently found in the community of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew.

The two bodies were found with their heads severed at a premises on Plum Lane, which is off Whitehall Avenue on Friday October 16, 2020. One of the heads has since been recovered.

The men have been identified as Mark Wellington, otherwise called ‘Blackie’, of a Maxfield Avenue address and Leonardo Hendricks, otherwise called ‘Platty’, of a Kew Lane address, also in the Maxfield area.

Investigators believe the men were killed in connection with ongoing gang violence in a section of Maxfield Avenue called Rome. It is believed that they were lured to the Whitehall Avenue area where they met their demise.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

