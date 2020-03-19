UPDATE ON BERMUDA’S TWO CASES OF CORONOVIRUS

First confirmed cases in Bermuda: Two residents who traveled from overseas

Public bus and ferry services are suspended until April 6

Public schools will be closed from Thurs until April 6

Airport: Will close for incoming passenger flights on Friday, March 20 at 11:59PM for two weeks. Non-residents will not be landed on the from Thurs, only returning residents will be allowed on flights to Bermuda on Thurs/Friday. Cargo flights not affected.

Seaport closed to visiting vessels, but essential cargo operations bringing food, medical supplies & essential goods will still arrive

Bermuda College will not have classes Thurs or Friday but classes will resume on Monday using the online environment

Numerous events postponed & some places closing temporarily

At least three hotels have announced they are closing temporarily

Hospital suspend non-urgent/elective surgery & have visitor restrictions

Incoming/outgoing overseas mail delays due to flight cancellations

Govt propose 3 month unemployment benefit to help anyone who lost their job

World: 207,000+ confirmed cases & 8,600+ deaths in 166 territories

Massive shutdowns worldwide. Borders closing etc

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs

Source: www.bernews.com