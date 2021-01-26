Update: Major Probe Underway, Following the Murder of Four Homeless Men in Kingston

IPROB INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING
The Police have launched a major investigation into the deaths of four homeless men between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In a release Monday afternoon, police said the investigations have been launched across several divisions into the attack on six homeless men. Four were chopped to death and two have chop wounds and are in hospital.

The incidents reportedly happened in downtown, Kingston, Spanish Town Road in the vicinity of the Remand Centre and Half Way Tree in St. Andrew.

The Police say they are pursuing several leads as the investigations intensify.

