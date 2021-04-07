Update: Female Taxi Operator Murdered in St James

The Granville police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a female taxi operator, who was shot and killed by two men posing as passengers, along a section of the Tucker main road, in St James, on Tuesday, April 6.

The female taxi operator who plied the Clock Towers in Montego Bay, to Spring Mount route, has been identified as Tamara Higgins, otherwise called, ‘Tammy,’ of Spring Mount community, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 7:30 pm, Higgins who operated a Voxy bus from the vicinity of Clock Tower to Spring Mount, was heading towards Johns Hall, when a male passenger asked for a stop along the Tucker main road.

Higgins pulled over alongside the roadway, and the man alighted from the vehicle. He then informed Higgings that he had a bag in the trunk of the vehicle.

Immediately as she stopped from the vehicle to open the trunk, the passenger was joined by another man, and they both brandished handguns and opened fire hitting the female taxi operator multiple times, before escaping from the scene on foot.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Higgins who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.