Update: Earthquake in Jamaica

Massive Earthquake shook Jamaica
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a second earthquake hit near Jamaica this afternoon.

The agency says that quake struck at 2:39 p.m., measuring 4.7, and was located at 124km north west of Lucea, Hanover.

Minutes earlier, a powerful earthquake rocked sections of the island.

The US agency reported that the first quake, measuring 7.7, struck at 2:10 p.m and was located 125 km north, northwest of Lucea.

The quake was felt in several parishes, including Kingston, St Andrew, Portland, St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester.

It was reportedly felt in several other countries, including The Bahamas, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Honduras.

And the agency is reporting that two quakes rattled the Cayman Islands this afternoon.

It says the first occurred at 2:32 p.m and was located at 71km southeast of East End and measured 4.5.

And a 4.9 quake struck at 2:59 p.m. and was located at 30 km southeast of East End.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Speaking with bumpa sister hear what really happened
Speaking with bumpa sister hear what really happened
Shaq in tears remembering Kobe Bryant
Shaq in tears remembering Kobe Bryant
Be careful Jamaica #Coronavirus Spreading Over 4500 Cases & 16 Countries Already
Be careful Jamaica #Coronavirus Spreading Over 4500 Cases & 16 Countries Already
Is This For Real Duppy In Jamaica Causing Mayhem?
Is This For Real Duppy In Jamaica Causing Mayhem?
Kobe Bryant & Wife Had SECRET Agreement NOT to Fly on a Helicopter Together *No Black Box Found*
Kobe Bryant & Wife Had SECRET Agreement NOT to Fly on a Helicopter Together *No Black Box Found*
Update: Earthquake in Jamaica
Update: Earthquake in Jamaica
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Rapper Lexii Alijai, 21, Cause of Death Revealed to Be a Fatal Mix of Drugs and Alcohol
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Photos of sections of The Cayman Islands due to the massive earthquake that hit parts of the Caribbean
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica
Tsunami Warning Issued for Jamaica

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....