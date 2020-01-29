Update: Earthquake in Jamaica

The United States Geological Survey is reporting that a second earthquake hit near Jamaica this afternoon.

The agency says that quake struck at 2:39 p.m., measuring 4.7, and was located at 124km north west of Lucea, Hanover.

Minutes earlier, a powerful earthquake rocked sections of the island.

The US agency reported that the first quake, measuring 7.7, struck at 2:10 p.m and was located 125 km north, northwest of Lucea.

The quake was felt in several parishes, including Kingston, St Andrew, Portland, St Ann, St Catherine and Manchester.

It was reportedly felt in several other countries, including The Bahamas, Cuba, Cayman Islands, Haiti and Honduras.

And the agency is reporting that two quakes rattled the Cayman Islands this afternoon.

It says the first occurred at 2:32 p.m and was located at 71km southeast of East End and measured 4.5.

And a 4.9 quake struck at 2:59 p.m. and was located at 30 km southeast of East End.