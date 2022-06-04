Update: Couple Murdered in Norwood, St James

A woman who was reportedly four months pregnant and her common-law husband were shot and killed in Norwood, St. James, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, Suwayne Pennicott, popularly known as ‘Su Su,’ and Barrington Clarke, also known as ‘Peppa,’ were murdered in their bed after assailants broke into their home on Chico Lane.

The intruders allegedly broke down the door to gain entry around 3:50 a.m. and opened fire on the couple, before escaping.

Both victims were later pronounced dead.

The incident has created an ominous mood in that part of Norwood as family members try to come to terms with the murder.

Pennicott, who was already the mother of four boys, was hoping for a girl with her current pregnancy, according to a relative who was on the scene.

The family member also stated that the deceased woman worked hard for her children, and that she had just told her that she had just paid the school for her 12-year-old to graduate.

Investigations are ongoing.