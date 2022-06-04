Update: Couple Murdered in Norwood, St James

A woman who was reportedly four months pregnant and her common-law husband were shot and killed in Norwood, St. James, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to reports, Suwayne Pennicott, popularly known as ‘Su Su,’ and Barrington Clarke, also known as ‘Peppa,’ were murdered in their bed after assailants broke into their home on Chico Lane.

The intruders allegedly broke down the door to gain entry around 3:50 a.m. and opened fire on the couple, before escaping.

Both victims were later pronounced dead.

The incident has created an ominous mood in that part of Norwood as family members try to come to terms with the murder.

Pennicott, who was already the mother of four boys, was hoping for a girl with her current pregnancy, according to a relative who was on the scene.

The family member also stated that the deceased woman worked hard for her children, and that she had just told her that she had just paid the school for her 12-year-old to graduate.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com