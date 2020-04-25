Update: Children killed at party identified

Police have identified the two children shot and killed in Craig Town, a community of Denham Town, Kingston 14.

They are 15-year-old Alan Thompson and 17-year-old Jevaughn Christie, both of Craig Town in the parish.

McKoy’s News reported that the two had been killed in a shooting incident believed to be a reprisal.

Police say five others were shot and injured in the incident, April 25. One is critical in hospital

Reports are that about 10:32 a.m., the children were at a birthday party when two men travelling on foot opened fire on the group before escaping. When the shooting subsided Thompson, Christie and five other children were found with gunshot wounds. They were transported to hospital where Thompson and Christie were pronounced dead.

One of the children is in critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.