Update: Both Murder Victims Found Near Portmore Mall Identified

Investigators at a double murder scene in Portmore, St Catherine, have now confirmed that the bodies of the two victims are those of Calabar Long Jump coach, Nicholas ‘Soap Man’ Neufville, and a 19-year-old girl, whose Identity has been given as Raheima Edwards.

Investigators are still searching for clues at the scene, at an open lot in the vicinity of the National Commercial Bank, across from the Portmore Mall, in Portmore, St Catherine.

Reports are that about 5:30 am, residents spotted a Honda Civic motor car parked in a suspicious manner at the open lot, and went to investigate.

Upon investigating, they stumbled upon the two bodies which were lying in a pool of blood beside the vehicle, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Edwards and Newville were seen lying beside the vehicle, where it is believed that they were murdered.

Neufville is also said to be a past Calabar student who excelled in the field of Long Jump, and later moved on to take over the Long Jump team as head coach.