Update: 27-Y-O Woman Shot Dead/ 5-Y-O Son Shot & Injured

A 27-year-old woman was shot and killed, and her five-year-old son shot and wounded, after armed men invaded their home in Admiral Town, Kingston, on Monday night, February 17.
The deceased has been identified as Shantal Mccarthy, also of Admiral Town, Kingston.
Reports by the police are that about 7:00 p.m., the young mother and her five-year-old son were at home when armed men kicked in the door to their home and shot them both.
The small child shouted for help and the gunmen fled the scene, while residents in the community summoned the police.
Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the woman and her child were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital where the female was pronounced dead, and the siblings admitted in serious but stable condition.