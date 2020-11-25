Unusual Grand Market and Watch Night this year

Jamaicans have to get used to the idea that there will be no usual Grand Market or New Year’s Eve Party or Watch Night Service this year.

On Christmas Eve the Curfew will end at 10 p.m. so Grand Market would have to end before that, perhaps by 9 p.m. for people to get home on time, before the curfew starts at 10 p.m.

Similarly on December 31, New Year’s Eve the usual sessions and balls that celebrate the coming of the New Year or Church Services that do the same will not be able to run until midnight and beyond as usual. Church Services and limited gatherings of fewer than 15 people will have to end for people to get home by 10 p.m. Parties or sessions are prohibited.