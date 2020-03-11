Unruly Boss Popcaan Continues To Provoke His Christian Mother

The unruly son of Miss Rhona is at it again. Dancehall deejay Popcaan has posted another video provoking his dear mother.

He is known to troll his mother and her Christian beliefs, with the latest jab taking place on what appears to be the balcony of his home while he was combing her hair. Miss Rhona is seen sitting quite content as her son concocts a hairdo and relaying the words of the Lord.

In a video, posted to his Instagram page just yesterday, Popcaan’s mother says she was preaching in church last week that the coming of the Lord is near and as usual Popcaan jokingly asks, ‘why?’ and starts laughing.

His friends are also heard giggling in the background after which, one poses a question: “How Jesus a fada on earth and neva have no girlfriend?” An angered Miss Rhona fired back at the friend saying, “the blood of Jesus against that talk now, you talking about the holy God huh?

But what got her anger spiraling was when her son chimed in to support his friend’s question. Popcaan said, “Di man ask yuh a question, answer di man, you ah teach we todeh…. Wha bout him gyal, we a talk bout him oman, weh him oman?” Well that did it for Miss Rhona, she was so mad that she told Popcaan to get out of her hair, then got on her feet to continue rebuking the youths when the video ended.

This is just another typical upset from her son, as there are several videos over the span of Popcaan’s career showing the mother and son at each other’s neck about their opposing religious beliefs. In one video Rhona is heard telling Popcaan that “Selassie dead long time and worm nyam him” after the deejay chanted his name during one of their heated disputes.

Fans seem to love the back and forth candor between the two and Popcaan is sure to please, posting dozens of videos of them during their friendly tiffs. One fan said, “I luv to see this, this image is beautiful”, and another added, “Awwww! I just love you two.”

The latest ‘Coming of the Lord’ video on his IG has over 650k views and over 14k comments already.