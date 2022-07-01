University Student Charged with Rape

A student of a prominent university, who raped another student at knife point in a bathroom on the university campus, on Thursday May 5, has been charged.

Charged is Clavroy Ahmard otherwise called ‘Ahnage’, 31-year-old Student of Anthrium Drive in Kingston 6.

Reports are that the complainant went to use bathroom at about 2:30 p.m., when she was approached by accused who was armed with a firearm and knife. He brandished the knife and ordered her to go inside one of the cubicles and locked it. He then raped and video taped it on his cellular phone.

The Accused was charged on Wednesday June 29 after being interviewed by the police.