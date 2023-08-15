Unidentified Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Accident in Trelawny

August 15, 2023

The Trelawny police are asking members of the public for their assistance, to identify a man who died on Sunday night, as a results of injuries he received after being hit by a motor vehicle along a section of the North Coast Highway, in the parish.

Reports coming from the Falmouth police are that about 11:50pm, the unidentified male reportedly walked into the path of a Subaru Impreza motor car and was hit.

He sustained head and body injuries, and was taken to Falmouth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are asking members of the public with information that could assist in their investigations to contact the Falmouth police, police emergency 119, or the nearest police station.

