Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Killed The Clarendon police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a pedal cyclist who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along a section of the Dawkins Pen Main Road, on Friday, February 14.

The deceased who was clad in a black shirt and black pants is of brown complexion, slim built, and about 5ft-5ins tall.

Reports by the Lionel Town police are that at about 8:00 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Prado motor car was traveling towards May Pen, when the pedal cyclist who was traveling in the same directions swum the bicycle in the path of the vehicle.

The pedal cyclist was knocked from the bicycle to the roadway, and sustained injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Man Shot to Death, Another Shot and Injured, at May Pen Market
Man Shot to Death, Another Shot and Injured, at May Pen Market
Rambo Gunned Down in Greater Portmore
Rambo Gunned Down in Greater Portmore
St Ann Driver Killed on Llandovery Main Road
St Ann Driver Killed on Llandovery Main Road
Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny
Men Charged with Murder of Taxi Operator in Trelawny
Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death by Another During Dispute with Bartender
Manchester Farmer Stabbed to Death by Another During Dispute with Bartender
Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide in St Elizabeth
Elderly Farmer Commits Suicide in St Elizabeth
English Based Senior Recycler Killed in Trelawny Crash
English Based Senior Recycler Killed in Trelawny Crash
Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash
Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash
Minor Held with Illegal Firearm in Mavis Bank, St Andrew
Minor Held with Illegal Firearm in Mavis Bank, St Andrew
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....