Unidentified Pedal Cyclist Killed in Clarendon Crash

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Pedal Cyclist Killed – The Clarendon police are asking members of the public for assistance to identify a pedal cyclist who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along a section of the Dawkins Pen Main Road, on Friday, February 14.

The deceased who was clad in a black shirt and black pants is of brown complexion, slim built, and about 5ft-5ins tall.

Reports by the Lionel Town police are that at about 8:00 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Prado motor car was traveling towards May Pen, when the pedal cyclist who was traveling in the same directions swum the bicycle in the path of the vehicle.

The pedal cyclist was knocked from the bicycle to the roadway, and sustained injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.