Female Suspect Charged

Unidentified Man Stabbed to Death in Manchester

Leave a Comment / By / July 11, 2023

An unidentified man was stabbed to death along Manchester Road in Mandeville on Saturday, July 8.

Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 7:45am, the now-deceased and another man got involved in an altercation along Manchester Road.

During the confrontation, both men drew knives and stabbed each other multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured men were transported to hospital, where the unidentified male was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in serious condition.

The deceased is said to be of dark complexion, slim built and about 6feet tall.

He was clad in a blue jeans plants, yellow T-shirt and white slippers.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: