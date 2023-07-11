Unidentified Man Stabbed to Death in Manchester

An unidentified man was stabbed to death along Manchester Road in Mandeville on Saturday, July 8.
Reports by the Mandeville police are that about 7:45am, the now-deceased and another man got involved in an altercation along Manchester Road.
During the confrontation, both men drew knives and stabbed each other multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured men were transported to hospital, where the unidentified male was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted in serious condition.
The deceased is said to be of dark complexion, slim built and about 6feet tall.
He was clad in a blue jeans plants, yellow T-shirt and white slippers.